After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan are ready for India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team will be brimming with confidence for Saturday's Asia Cup blockbuster against arch-rivals India after kicking off their campaign with a comprehensive victory against Nepal on Wednesday.

Babar led from the front with a masterly 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed produced an unbeaten 109 to power Pakistan to a commanding 342-6 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The tournament co-hosts returned to skittle out Asia Cup debutants Nepal for 104 in 23.4 overs for what was their third-biggest victory in a one-day international.

"This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence," Babar, who was named Player of the Match for his 19th one-day hundred, said.

"India-Pakistan will always bring high intensity. We want to give 100% in every match, hope to do that there as well."