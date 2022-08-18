Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood is confident their bowlers can get them back into the first Test against South Africa after the visiting seamers tore through their top order at Lord's on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets and Kagiso Rabada contributed two as England slumped to 116 for six before rain brought a premature close to play.

Former England white-ball captain Collingwood told reporters they would not worry too much about the disappointing first day.