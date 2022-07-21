Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 06:45 PM BdST
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman's arrival.
Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club in April, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.
"We missed that for a while and discipline is important," Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. "Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it's also off the pitch.
"Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late for the meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.
"That's really good that he's doing that (fining players for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won't have problems with that."
Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United and Portugal team mate Cristiano Ronaldo's future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.
Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.
"I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space," Fernandes said.
"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave."
United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.
- Arteta praises Zinchenko’s versatility
- COVID halts Froom’s encouraging Tour de France
- Mane, De Ligt score as Bayern win
- Quidditch becomes quadball as sport changes names
- Fernandes backs Ten Hag’s strict timekeeping
- FIFA warns El Salvador federation of suspension
- Juve complete deal for Torino defender Bremer
- Lewandowski embracing new challenge
- FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
- Mane, De Ligt score on pre-season debuts as Bayern beat DC United
- Arsenal boss Arteta praises versatile Zinchenko ahead of move
- Quidditch becomes quadball as sport's bodies change name
- Juve complete deal for Torino defender Bremer
- Lewandowski embracing new challenge at Barcelona
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss