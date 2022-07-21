COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 07:14 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 07:14 PM BdST
Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.
The Israel Premier Tech rider took third place on stage 12 atop L'Alpe d'Huez, which was his best performance since a career-threatening crash three years ago.
"A test has revealed that I have contracted COVID so I am not going to be taking the start today," Froome said in a video on Twitter just as stage 18 was beginning.
"I'm really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France... I am going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for Vuelta a Espana later this season."
Froome was 26th in the overall standings.
On stage 12, however, he was fighting for a first victory in more than 1,500 days, a position he was in for the first time since a freak crash left him with multiple fractures at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.
The 37-year-old had vowed to go on the attack on the Tour again, fuelled by a renewed motivation after losing faith last year.
"It's been a very special race for us as a team," Froome added.
Israel-Premier Tech have had a spectacular Tour de France, winning two stages through Australian Simon Clarke and Canadian Hugo Houle.
"It's been very special for me as well. I've been finding my legs and I want to thank everyone for the support through this process."
- Arteta praises Zinchenko’s versatility
- COVID halts Froom’s encouraging Tour de France
- Mane, De Ligt score as Bayern win
- Quidditch becomes quadball as sport changes names
- Fernandes backs Ten Hag’s strict timekeeping
- FIFA warns El Salvador federation of suspension
- Juve complete deal for Torino defender Bremer
- Lewandowski embracing new challenge
- FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
- Mane, De Ligt score on pre-season debuts as Bayern beat DC United
- Arsenal boss Arteta praises versatile Zinchenko ahead of move
- Quidditch becomes quadball as sport's bodies change name
- Juve complete deal for Torino defender Bremer
- Lewandowski embracing new challenge at Barcelona
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss