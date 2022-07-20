Real Sociedad sign Kubo from Real Madrid
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 01:11 AM BdST
Real Sociedad have signed Japan forward Takefusa Kubo on a five-year contract from Real Madrid, the LaLiga clubs announced on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old leaves Real Madrid after several loan spells, including last season when he played for Spanish side Mallorca.
Kubo has played 18 games for Japan, scoring one goal.
"Our club wishes to thank the player for his hard work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid," the club said in a statement.
Real Sociedad finished sixth in LaLiga last season and qualified for the Europa League.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Real Sociedad sign Kubo from Real Madrid
- Bayern sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
- Liverpool defender Williams seals loan switch to Blackpool
- Spurs sign right back Spence from Middlesbrough
- Martial on target again as Manchester United down Palace 3-1
- Amid COVID shutdowns, Chinese women flock to skateboarding
Opinion
Most Read
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- Bangladesh overhauls loan repayment rules to give defaulters a longer leash