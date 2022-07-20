Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:43 PM BdST
Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for up to 50 million euros ($51.14 million), the two clubs said on Tuesday.
Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.
Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.
The 33-year-old has joined the team on their US pre-season tour where he completed his medical.
Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.
The club will present their new signing on Wednesday at noon (EDT) in Miami, Spanish media have reported.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami
- Real Sociedad sign Kubo from Real Madrid
- Bayern sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
- Liverpool defender Williams seals loan switch to Blackpool
- Spurs sign right back Spence from Middlesbrough
- Martial on target again as Manchester United down Palace 3-1
Opinion
Most Read
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister