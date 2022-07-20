Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.

The 33-year-old has joined the team on their US pre-season tour where he completed his medical.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.

The club will present their new signing on Wednesday at noon (EDT) in Miami, Spanish media have reported.