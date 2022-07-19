Spurs sign right back Spence from Middlesbrough
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 07:18 PM BdST
Tottenham Hotspur have signed right back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a deal until 2027, the north London club said on Tuesday.
Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs had paid 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for the 21-year-old with another 7.5 million pounds in add-ons.
He spent a large portion of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, making 46 appearances and scoring three goals as they earned promotion to the Premier League.
Spence, who can also play further up the pitch, becomes Spurs' sixth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.
Spurs kick off the new campaign with a home game against Southampton on Aug. 6.
