PSG sign striker Ekitike on loan from Reims
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2022 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 07:20 PM BdST
Paris St Germain have signed Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on loan with an option to buy the 20-year-old, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.
L'Equipe reported that PSG had been looking to buy Ekitike outright for 35 million euros ($35.30 million) but the two clubs could not reach an agreement, resulting in a loan deal instead.
Ekitike, a France under-20 international, scored 11 times in all competitions last season for Reims.
He is the Paris club's third recruit in the close season after midfielder Vitinha and left back Nuno Mendes.
PSG, who reclaimed the Ligue 1 title last season, begin the new campaign with the Trophee des Champions match against French Cup winners Nantes on July 31 before starting their league campaign with a trip to Clermont on Aug. 6.
