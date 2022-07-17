Manchester United agree 67m euro deal to sign Ajax defender Martinez
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2022 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 09:58 PM BdST
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax Amsterdam to sign defender Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of 57.37 million euros ($57.87 million), with 10 million euros of potential add-ons included, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.
The deal is subject to a medical examination and a visa being granted, with completion expected in the coming days.
The length of the contract was not announced, but a source with knowledge of the agreement told Reuters that Martinez would sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, with an option for a further 12 months included.
The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will be manager Erik ten Hag's third signing following the arrivals of Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Ten Hag coached Martinez for three seasons at Ajax after the player moved to the Netherlands from Argentine side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019. Martinez made 118 appearances for the Dutch club.
A new defender was seen as priority for United after their struggles at the back last season. They conceded 57 goals last term, the most among the Premier League's top six and 31 more than champions Manchester City.
The deal comes too late for Martinez to join up with his United team mates on their pre-season tour in Australia. They open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.
- Arteta lauds Jesus’s ability to create ‘chaos’
- PSG sign striker Ekitike on loan from Reims
- Gallagher can be a big asset: Chelsea manager
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax
- Lewandowski set to join Barca
- Sharapova announces birth of first child Theodore
- Chelsea sign Koulibaly from Napoli
- Gallagher sees Chelsea breakthrough
- PSG sign striker Ekitike on loan from Reims
- Gallagher can be a 'big asset' for Chelsea, says coach Tuchel
- Arsenal manager Arteta lauds Jesus's ability to create 'chaos'
- Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax
- Lewandowski set to join Barca after verbal agreement with Bayern
- Sharapova announces birth of first child Theodore
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple