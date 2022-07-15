Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins Istanbul rival Basaksehir
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 12:55 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:55 AM BdST
Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.
The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said.
Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce.
Ozil hadn't played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal. The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey.
Ozil still had two years to run on his contract.
