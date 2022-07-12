'Changing coaches every year was difficult' - Pogba on why Man United move failed
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2022 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 10:17 PM BdST
French midfielder Paul Pogba conceded the volume of different coaches he played under at Manchester United hindered his chances of success in England, while he also insisted he is pleased to be "home" at Juventus.
Pogba left Juventus to rejoin United, who he played for as a youngster, for a world record fee in 2016, but after six years where he flattered to deceive in England, the 29-year-old is back in Turin following his departure from United at the end of last season.
Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, he outlined the reasons why after leaving Italy having won four Serie A titles with Juventus, he is back with only two further trophies to his name from his time at United, where he played under three coaches, including interims.
"I'm happy with the choices I've made in my life," he said. "Sometimes you make choices that don't go your way but I'm happy with the years in Manchester. I grew up, I learned, I became a man.
"Changing (United) coach every year is hard - this was a difficult aspect for me. Then there were a few injuries, but I think it was also a mental thing - playing and not playing makes you lose pace. There is a bit of everything: coach, team, position. All this has blocked me a bit.
"Now, however, I have left and you will see another Paul. I can do better than in recent years."
Pogba has signed a four-year contract at Juventus, where he hopes to steer the underperforming Serie A giants to their first Scudetto in three seasons.
"I am happy to go home, this is how I feel here," he added. "This is something more than a dream. I am very happy.
"There were other teams interested, but my heart chose Juventus. I was fine here before and I'm fine now, I just want to do well. I can't wait to start and help the team. I hope to do better than last time."
