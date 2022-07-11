Rooney to become DC United manager
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2022 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 12:17 PM BdST
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has agreed terms to become the manager of Major League Soccer side DC United, multiple media outlets reported.
Rooney, who played for DC United between 2018-19, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month, ending a turbulent 17-month spell during which the English club were marred by financial trouble and relegated to the third tier.
Rooney had been in talks with the US club for weeks, according to the reports on Sunday, and will replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who took charge after the departure of Hernan Losada in April.
ESPN reported that Rooney would join up with the club once the final details were worked out and he had received a work visa.
DC United are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with 17 points from 17 matches. They were thrashed 7-0 by Philadelphia Union in their last game.
Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club.
He joined Derby in a player-coach capacity in 2020 before being named manager the following year.
- Ice-cool Djokovic continues Wimbledon love story
- Thai fans welcome Liverpool before Man Utd friendly
- Chelsea to sign Sterling from Man City
- Djokovic, Kyrgios agree winner pays for dinner after final
- Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
- Djokovic happy Kyrgios is in final
- Di Maria completes Juventus move
- Germany thrash Denmark 4-0 to start Euro campaign
- Thai fans welcome Liverpool before friendly with Man Utd
- Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to continue Wimbledon love story
- ‘Winner pays for dinner': Djokovic and Kyrgios patch things up before final
- Chelsea to sign Sterling from Man City for up to 50 million pounds
- Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
- Djokovic happy, not surprised, Kyrgios is in final
Most Read
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Sri Lanka protesters say they won’t let up until president, PM quit
- Constable Qasem planned big for Eid. But the floods cut his life short
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Muslims across the world welcome Eid-ul-Azha with fervour
- Bangladesh reports 814 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- China's Shanghai says new omicron subvariant found