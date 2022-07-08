Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final with abdominal injury
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 01:01 AM BdST
Rafa Nadal's hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard pulled out of his highly-anticipated Wimbledon semi-final showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain.
"I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in abdominal," said the 36-year-old, the holder of a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.
"I can't imagine winning two matches with this (pain). For me the most important thing is happiness rather than the title even though everyone knows how much effort I put into this as I can't risk being out of the sport for two to three months.
"I am very sad."
Nadal had triumphed at the Australian and French Opens this year and had been hoping to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.
Nadal's withdrawal mean Kyrgios becomes the first Australian to reach the men's final at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis In 2003.
- Defiant Djokovic reaches semi-finals
- Xavi key factor for Barca move: Kessie
- FIFPRO warns players of ‘widespread’ contract violations
- PSG part ways with Pochettino
- Kyrgios defiant after breaking Wimbledon dress code
- Why are there empty seats at Wimbledon?
- War takes heavy toll on Ukrainian sport
- Barca sign Christensen, Kessie
- Ukrainian kids play football again in bombed-out stadium
- Kessie says playing for Xavi was key factor in decision to join Barcelona
- FIFPRO warns players of 'widespread' contract violations in seven countries
- Defiant Djokovic storms back to beat Sinner and reach semi-finals
- PSG part ways with manager Pochettino after 18 months in charge
- I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine
- Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'