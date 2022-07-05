I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST
Even on a day when his on-court behaviour was exemplary, Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking his nose at authority and Wimbledon's all-white clothing rules.
The 27-year-old Australian has already picked up two fines so far at the tournament and could face another after walking on court wearing red trainers for his fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday.
He played in white shoes but after his five-set win changed back into the red ones and also wore a red cap while doing his on-court interview, having donned a white one during the match.
Asked afterwards why he had deliberately broken the rule stating that players must wear all white on court, the Australian offered a curt response.
"Because I do what I want," said Kyrgios, who is into the quart-finals for the first time since his debut in 2014.
Asked if he felt above the rules he added: "No, I'm not above the rules. "I just like wearing my Jordans. That's okay. I'll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow."
Kyrgios has been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences -- spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and then for swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas
