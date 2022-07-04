Manchester City sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2022 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 03:56 PM BdST
Manchester City have signed England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United on a six-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that the 26-year-old was signed in a deal worth 45 million pounds ($54.53 million) including add-ons.
"City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world," Phillips said in a statement.
"To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."
Phillips will strengthen City's midfield following the departure of midfielder Fernandinho, as manager Guardiola looks to add key players in their bid to retain the league title and continue their push for Champions League glory.
City, who face FA Cup holders Liverpool in the Community Shield on July 30, begin their title defence with a trip to West Ham United on Aug 7.
- Man City sign Phillips from Leeds
- Arsenal sign Jesus from Man City
- Federer hints at Wimbledon comeback
- Djokovic ready to help son follow in his footsteps
- African Cup of Nations finals moved to January
- UEFA steps up fight against online abuse of players
- Adesanya, Volkanovski retain titles at UFC 276
- Nadal steps over Sonego at Wimbledon
- Manchester City sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds
- Arsenal sign striker Jesus from Manchester City
- Federer hints at Wimbledon comeback on surprise visit
- Djokovic ready to help son follow in his footsteps
- African Cup of Nations finals moved to January, 2024
- UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha