UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 06:13 PM BdST
UEFA is to launch a programme to combat online racist abuse of footballers by working with social media companies to remove harmful content from platforms and raising awareness, it said on Sunday.
Europe's football governing body added that the programme, which will start at the July 6-31 Women's European Championship, will work to "actively monitor, report and remedy" cases of online abuse.
England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the targets of online racist abuse after they missed penalties in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy in last year's European Championship final.
A report published by FIFA last month revealed that more than half of players at last year's European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were subjected to discriminatory abuse online.
"The respect programme targets concrete actions to prevent abusive online behaviour and discrimination during all of its final competitions, including youth, women's and men's competition final matches for the next three years," UEFA said in a statement.
"To ensure that harmful content is removed, UEFA is working directly with major social media platforms such as Twitter, Meta (Instagram and Facebook) and TikTok."
The programme will include a "Real Scars" campaign featuring footballers Wendie Renard, Jorginho and Alisha Lehmann.
That will "highlight the devastating effects of online abuse" and educate players, coaches and officials on how to defend themselves.
"When you say something on social media, you do not realise how painful it is or the consequences it can have," Renard said.
"It can leave a mark because we are all human, we all have emotions."
- Nadal steps over Sonego at Wimbledon
- Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United
- New offside technology approved for FIFA World Cup
- Inter complete Mkhitaryan signing
- Football refereeing has come a long way
- Salah extends stay in Liverpool
- FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation
- FIFA to get another $92m in compensation: US
- UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players
- Adesanya, Volkanovski retain titles at UFC 276
- Nadal steps over the mark as he gives Sonego a dressing down
- Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United
- Inter complete Mkhitaryan signing
- Semi-automated offside technology approved by FIFA for 2022 World Cup
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service