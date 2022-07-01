US says FIFA to get another $92 million in compensation from corruption probe
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:11 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:11 AM BdST
FIFA, world football's governing body, will receive another $92 million in compensation for losses sustained in global football corruption schemes, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.
In August last year, the department had said FIFA was going to receive $201 million in compensation for the losses. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption in world football .
"This distribution of approximately $92 million as compensation for losses suffered highlights the importance of asset forfeiture as a critical tool in this endeavor," the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
FIFA's continental confederations CONCACAF, which governs the sport in North and Central America, and CONMEBOL, which oversees South America, were named among the victims in the Justice Department's statement.
Since the department unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 individual and corporate defendants from more than 20 different countries have faced charges, according to the DOJ, largely regarding bribes and kickbacks related to media and marketing rights.
"There was an extraordinary amount of money flowing between corrupt officials and businesses in this massive scheme," Michael J Driscoll, assistant director in charge at the FBI's New York Field Office, said in a statement.
"It is gratifying to know assets seized from the criminals involved will be distributed to groups in need of the money, one specifically focused on educating and safeguarding football for women and girls."
- FIFA to get another $92m in compensation: US
- Valverde returns to Bilbao for third stint
- Lukaku re-joins Inter on loan
- Tan upsets Williams in Wimbledon thriller
- Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
- Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return
- Bale set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC
- Swimming: 'Open category' proposal faces questions
- Valverde returns to Athletic Bilbao for third stint
- Chelsea record signing Lukaku re-joins Inter on loan
- Tan overcomes Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland
- Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
- Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return
- Bale set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Thousands march in India's Udaipur to demand protection for Hindus after tailor slaughtered