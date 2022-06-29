Tan overcomes Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2022 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:50 AM BdST
Unseeded Harmony Tan overcame her fears of a Wimbledon nightmare on Tuesday to knock out seven-time champion Serena Williams in their first round encounter to turn Centre Court into her own personal dreamland.
The 24-year-old French debutant prevailed against the 23-time Grand Slam champion over three sets to secure her first career win on grass and advance to the second round at the expense of the former world number one.
"It's a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young," she said.
"My coach, Nathalie Tauziat, played her 20 years ago. So, yeah, it's a big generation.
"She's a legend. I mean, she won 23 grand slams. When you play her, I was scared. I mean, I was scared when I was on the court, but really happy to be there."
Tauziat, who also coaches 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, has her own history at Wimbledon, finishing as a runner-up to Jana Novotna in 1998 when Tan was less than a year old.
"She just told me enjoy because it's your first time in Wimbledon," Tan said of the pre-match advice given to her by Tauziat.
"You play on Centre Court against Serena. And, yeah, just enjoy the match."
Tan, ranked 115th in the world, did much more than that, winning the first set 7-5 against Williams before the American stormed back to take the second, dropping a solitary game in the process.
As Wimbledon's 11 pm curfew loomed, the pair battled towards a third set tie break which Tan eventually won as a weary Williams gave up an early lead to crash out after more than three hours of play.
The Frenchwoman, who has never progressed beyond the second round of a Grand Slam, was at a loss to describe how she managed to turn the match in her favour.
"I don't know because I play every ball like just, put some slice, some change, some variety on the game," she said. "And it works today."
- Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
- Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return
- Bale set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC
- Swimming: 'Open category' proposal faces questions
- Tevez debuts as coach
- Swiss court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of bribery
- FIFA tells Indian FA to hold elections to avoid ban
- Binance scores Ronaldo as partner for NFT push
- Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia
- Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return
- Bale set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC
- Former football star Carlos Tevez debuts as coach in Rosario Central loss
- Swimming: 'Open category' proposal faces questions over fairness and viability
- Swiss appeals court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of bribery
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Mobile court fines man for stopping car on Padma Bridge for fun
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Once a robber, he made a fortune from begging abroad. Then he was caught in Medina