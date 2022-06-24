Real Madrid to begin LaLiga title defence at Almeria
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 02:22 AM BdST
Real Madrid will begin the defence of their Spanish league title away to Almeria on Aug. 14 and Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano the same weekend, LaLiga said on Thursday.
With the World Cup in Qatar scheduled to be played for the first time in the middle of the European domestic season, the LaLiga campaign will not end until next June.
The World Cup is due to start on Nov 21 and LaLiga will resume on Dec 31, two weeks after the final.
The Clasico meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be over the weekend of Oct 16 at Santiago Bernabeu and the weekend of March 19 at Camp Nou.
The Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia will take place between Jan. 11- 15 and the Copa del Rey final is on May 6.
