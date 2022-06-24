Binance scores Cristiano Ronaldo as partner for NFT push
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:03 AM BdST
Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese football star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said, adding that the first collection would be released later this year.
An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and check who owns it.
Souring investor sentiment toward risky assets has led to a plunge in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, and has also spilled over into NFTs, which exploded in popularity last year.
Crypto companies have been relying on sports partnerships in a bid to go mainstream. Last year, Crypto.com signed a $700 million deal to rename the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Crypto.com Arena, while crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd sold a stake to National Football League quarterback Tom Brady.
- WC squad limit increased to 26
- Real Madrid to begin LaLiga title defence at Almeria
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
- Bayern move comes at right time: Mane
- 1.2m tickets sold for Qatar WC
- Hockey, triathlon join sports reviewing transgender policy
- Chelsea director Granovskaia to leave club
- FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup
- Real Madrid to begin LaLiga title defence at Almeria
- Bundesliga player of the season Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- 1.2 million tickets sold for Qatar World Cup
- Hockey, triathlon join raft of sports reviewing transgender policy
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Tarique's remarks implicate Zia, Khaleda in Bangabandhu's killing, says Hasina