Bundesliga player of the season Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2022 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 08:06 PM BdST
Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig through to 2026 on Thursday, ending months of speculation about a possible departure.
The versatile France attacking midfielder scored 20 league goals and set up 13 in 34 league matches in his most prolific season since joining in 2019, while also lifting the German Cup in May.
His superb form made him a hot transfer target for several top European clubs with his future unclear prior to Thursday's contract extension.
"I am pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt," the 24-year-old said. "After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more.
"RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further."
Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga and will be playing in next season's Champions League group stage. They also reached the Europa League semi-finals.
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- Nkunku signs Leipzig contract extension
- Bayern move comes at right time: Mane
- 1.2m tickets sold for Qatar WC
- Hockey, triathlon join sports reviewing transgender policy
- Chelsea director Granovskaia to leave club
- PSG confirm talks to hire Galtier as coach
- Arsenal sign Porto midfielder Vieira
- Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide
- 1.2 million tickets sold for Qatar World Cup
- Hockey, triathlon join raft of sports reviewing transgender policy
- PSG president confirms talks with Nice to hire Galtier as coach
- Bayern Munich move comes at right time after Liverpool: Sadio Mane
- Bayern Munich sign Mane from Liverpool until 2025
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Court scuttles move to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens