South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2022 06:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 06:16 PM BdST
South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday.
China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's efforts to follow a zero-COVID policy have resulted in the 24-team event being moved.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) invited bids to stage the 2023 Asian Cup last month, saying interested parties must confirm their bid by June 30.
"The Korea Football Association is promoting the bid for the '2023 AFC Asian Cup' hosted by the AFC in Korea," KFA said in a notice on their website.
"Therefore, we would like to proceed with the application for bid from local governments that have stadiums that can host international games, such as domestic football-only stadiums and general sports grounds."
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol gave the go-ahead for a push to host the finals earlier this month, ordering his sports minister to try to secure the event.
- FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's competition
- Will swimming's transgender ruling lead to wider change?
- Liverpool sign Ramsay from Aberdeen
- Over half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online: study
- Bronze joins Barca on two-year deal
- Nadal hopes to play Wimbledon
- FINA to vote on transgender policy
- Clubs will no longer be able to sign players 'at any price': Boehly
- FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's competition
- Will swimming's transgender ruling lead to wider change in sports?
- Liverpool sign defender Ramsay from Aberdeen
- More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online: study
- England defender Bronze joins Barcelona on two-year deal
- Nadal intends to play Wimbledon as foot injury improves
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Govt order to close shops at 8pm everyday comes to effect on Monday
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar
- Bangladesh’s May consumer prices rise 7.42%, highest in 8 years
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Two die from electrocution in flooded Chattogram house