Former Germany striker Klose appointed head coach of SCR Altach
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2022 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 06:01 PM BdST
Germany's all-time top goalscorer Miroslav Klose has been appointed head coach of Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach, the club said.
Klose, who scored 71 goals for Germany in 137 matches, was assistant coach of the German national team between 2016 and 2018. He became coach of Bayern Munich's Under-17s in 2018, and spent a season as first-team assistant coach under Hansi Flick.
"It was just that positive feeling right from the start that I have to have, that I'm in the right place here," Klose said in a statement. "The first discussions with those responsible were so open that it was clear to me that I want to do this."
Altach finished bottom of the Austrian Bundesliga at the end of the regular season, but were able to avoid the drop in the relegation stage.
More stories
- Clubs will no longer be able to sign players 'at any price': Boehly
- Bayern agree deal for Mane: reports
- Warriors crush Celtics, win NBA Championship
- Taiwan thanks World Cup organisers
- Man City to begin title defence at West Ham
- Alves to leave Barca
- LaLiga file complaints against PSG, Man City
- 4 arrested after police officer assaulted at England game
Recent Stories
- Nadal intends to play Wimbledon as foot injury improves
- Former Germany striker Klose appointed head coach of SCR Altach
- FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday
- Chelsea's new owner says clubs will no longer be able to sign players 'at any price'
- Bayern agree deal for Liverpool's Mane: reports
- Warriors crush Celtics to win NBA Championship
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded