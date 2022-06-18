FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2022 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 02:35 PM BdST
FINA will vote on a new policy regarding transgender swimmers at an extraordinary general congress in Budapest on Sunday, the global governing body of swimming said.
The regulations could have a major impact on the career of American Lia Thomas, the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I title in the female class.
The congress will hear a report from a transgender task force comprised of "leading medical, legal and sports" figures and then vote on the new inclusion policy, a FINA spokesman said.
The issue of transgender inclusion in sport is highly divisive, particularly in the United States where it has become a weapon in the so-called "culture war" between conservatives and progressives.
Opponents to transgender athletes in women's sport, which include British former Olympic medallist Sharron Davies, maintain that anyone who goes through male puberty will always have a major physical advantage over women.
Advocates for transgender inclusion argue that not enough studies have yet been done on the impact of transition on physical performance, and that elite athletes are often physical outliers in any case.
Cycling's global governing body this week amended its rules on transgender participation.
The UCI doubled the period before transgender athletes are allowed to move from one sex class to another from 12 to 24 months and halved the maximum permitted testosterone level to 2.5 nmol/L.
- FINA to vote on transgender policy
- Clubs will no longer be able to sign players 'at any price': Boehly
- Bayern agree deal for Mane: reports
- Warriors crush Celtics, win NBA Championship
- Taiwan thanks World Cup organisers
- Man City to begin title defence at West Ham
- Alves to leave Barca
- LaLiga file complaints against PSG, Man City
- FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday
- Chelsea's new owner says clubs will no longer be able to sign players 'at any price'
- Bayern agree deal for Liverpool's Mane: reports
- Warriors crush Celtics to win NBA Championship
- Alves confirms Barcelona departure
- Manchester City to begin Premier League title defence at West Ham
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump to 433 in a day
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen