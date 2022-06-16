Taiwan thanks World Cup organisers after China reference removed from fan IDs
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 06:25 PM BdST
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed thanks on Thursday after organisers of the World Cup in Qatar removed a reference to China for Taiwanese visitors applying for an identification card that doubles as an entry visa.
All World Cup ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card used to identify fans, which also serves as their Qatar visa, but Taiwan's government expressed concern after discovering the online application system made no mention of the island.
It was subsequently listed as, "Taiwan, Province of China", terminology that equally angers Taiwan's government and many of its people.
However, late on Wednesday the system began listing the island simply as "Taiwan", complete with the Taiwanese flag.
It marks a rare victory for Taiwan, whose government and many of its people bristle at China's sovereignty claims.
Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told reporters this was a "positive development", and expressed appreciation for the fast reaction by the organisers.
"We express our thanks and affirmation for this goodwill," Ou added.
The World Cup organisers have yet to comment on the change.
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "Taiwan is part of China," when asked about the change, adding that the one-China principle was a "basic norm" of international relations.
"We believe that the relevant parties will respect the one-China principle and resolve this matter in accordance with the consistent methods for international sporting competitions," he told reporters at a regular briefing.
Taiwan competes at most international sporting competitions like the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" to avoid political problems. It has not qualified for the Qatar World Cup, but football is popular in Taiwan.
Taiwan has never played at the World Cup finals and crashed out in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 tournament last year after losing all eight matches.
Taiwan has no diplomatic relations with Qatar, which, like most countries, only recognises China's government.
China, seeking to assert its sovereignty claims, has stepped up pressure for countries and foreign companies to refer to Taiwan as part of China in official documents and on websites, with phrasing such as "Taiwan, Province of China", or "Taiwan, China".
- LaLiga file complaints against PSG, Man City
- 4 arrested after police officer assaulted at England game
- English cheers turn to boos
- Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup
- Indonesia book last spot at Asian Cup finals
- Belgium beat Poland 1-0
- MLS, Apple TV agree to 10-year partnership
- Germany crush Italy 5-2 at Nations League
- Alves confirms Barcelona departure
- Manchester City to begin Premier League title defence at West Ham
- Taiwan thanks World Cup organisers after China reference removed from fan IDs
- Four men arrested after police officer assaulted at England game
- From Trent Bridge to Molineux, English cheers turn to boos
- LaLiga file complaints against PSG and Man City to UEFA
Most Read
- AL challenger Rifat beats stalwart Sakku for Cumilla mayor in a tight race
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Father dies of injuries in Dhaka road crash, two children still hospitalised
- All landlords in Dhaka have ‘black money’ in a sense, says Finance Minister Kamal
- Hasina sees ‘plot’ to foil Padma Bridge opening after ‘mysterious’ fire incidents
- BBC to pay £30,000 to Liza Begum, a British-Bangladeshi councillor, for identity mix-up
- India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation
- Bangladesh reports 232 new COVID cases, highest in 13 weeks
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Bangladesh panel wants to restore restrictions to counter COVID surge