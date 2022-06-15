Five-star Germany crush Italy to snap winless run
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2022 09:35 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 09:35 AM BdST
Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick.
In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat.
Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors in stoppage time.
This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, and the first for Flick, unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year, against a top European nation. They had drawn against Italy 10 days ago.
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Germany v Italy - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - June 14, 2022 Germany's Thomas Muller celebrates their fourth goal, scored by Timo Werner Reuters
"I have to congratulate the team which put in such a performance in the fourth game of the Nations League," Flick said.
"We needed the win because victories are good for the confidence and we saw after the first goal what was possible."
"We are looking forward to the road to the World Cup. We have two matches in September to see what still needs to be fixed or adapted," he added.
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Germany v Italy - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - Jun 14, 2022 Italy's Gianluca Mancini, Gianluca Caprari, Federico Dimarco and Gianluca Scamacca looks dejected after the match. Reuters
Germany captain Manuel Neuer had promised fireworks from the start and both teams had chances to score in a pulsating beginning.
It was Germany who struck first when Kimmich charged into the box and tapped in a David Raum cutback in the 10th minute.
The hosts then upped the pace, attacking with a burst of passing moves against Italy's untested side with Jonas Hofmann and Werner going close for the Germans.
On the stroke of halftime, Gundogan stabbed in a penalty to give them a two-goal cushion.
With Italy coach Roberto Mancini making two substitutions, Italy looked livelier after the break.
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Germany v Italy - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - Jun 14, 2022 Germany's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Thomas Muller Reuters
Werner got on the scoresheet, sliding in to connect with a Serge Gnabry assist in the 68th and then added another a minute later when Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's pass was intercepted.
Gnonto pulled one back with his first international goal, becoming the youngest scorer for Italy at the age of 18, and Bastoni added a second to deny the Germans a record winning margin over them.
- Hungary stun England with 4-0 win
- Malaysia down Bangladesh to join Asian Cup finals
- Barca to sport UNHCR logo
- Matic signs one-year deal to reunite with Mourinho
- Tunisia thrash Japan in Kirin Cup final
- South Korea crush Egypt in friendly
- Mbappe told me to reject Real: Tchouameni
- FIFA prepares to name 2026 WC host cities
- Ruthless Hungary stun dismal England with 4-0 away win
- Malaysia down Bangladesh to join Bahrain at Asian Cup finals
- Matic signs one-year deal to reunite with Mourinho at Roma
- South Korea cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Egypt
- Tunisia brush aside Japan in Kirin Cup final with second-half show
- Barcelona to sport UNHCR logo in place of UNICEF
Most Read
- Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case
- Govt sacks 'runaway' aide to former education minister
- Bangladesh reports 162 new COVID cases, no deaths
- ‘Most polluted’: Study says air pollution shortens life expectancy by nearly 7 years in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to begin first digital population census at 12am Wednesday
- Bangladesh to shut down more online news portals for publishing fake news
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD