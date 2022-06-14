South Korea cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Egypt
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 08:02 PM BdST
South Korea handed Egypt a 4-1 thrashing at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday as Paulo Bento's World Cup-bound side ended the international window on a high.
Hwang Ui-jo put the Koreans in front in the 16th minute after Son Heung-min's cross-field ball released Kim Jin-su down the left and the Jeonbuk Motors' full back sent in an inviting cross that Hwang nodded home.
Kim Young-gwon doubled Korea's lead in the 23rd when Hwang flicked on Son's corner at the near post allowing Kim to power his header into the net.
Mostafa Mohamed pulled one back for the Egyptians eight minutes before the break, but the home side continued to push in the second half.
Cho Gue-sung's strike from the edge of the area five minutes from time restored Korea's two-goal advantage and Kwon Chang-hoon put the result beyond doubt a minute into added time.
The win was Korea's second in four games during the current window, with a 5-1 loss against Brazil followed by a win over Chile and a draw with Paraguay.
Bento's team have been drawn to face Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay at the finals in Qatar which start in November.
