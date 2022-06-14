Palestine down Philippines to secure Asian Cup finals berth
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 02:47 PM BdST
Palestine thrashed the Philippines 4-0 in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday to book their spot at next year's Asian Cup finals, a result which also sealed qualification for six other sides at the continental championship.
Goals from Saleh Chihadeh, Tamer Seyam, Mohammed Yamin and Mahmoud Abu Warda earned the Palestinians their third win in a row in Group B.
The winners of the six qualifying groups will advance with the five best runners-up to the tournament, which had been due to be played in China but the country's zero-COVID policy saw it withdraw from hosting the event.
The Asian Football Confederation has asked for bids to replace China as hosts, with a decision set to be taken later in the year.
Tuesday's result means the second-placed team in Group B cannot amass more than four points, which has an impact on the qualification picture in other groups.
Group C leaders Uzbekistan and second-placed Thailand are both on six points and assured of places ahead of their meeting in Namangan.
In Group D, Hong Kong and India are now also guaranteed spots before they face off in Kolkata. Hong Kong's qualification will see the former British colony appear at the finals for the first time since the 1968 edition in Iran.
Central Asian duo Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will also progress from Group F.
In the quest for the remaining spots, Jordan lead the standings in Group A ahead of Indonesia and Kuwait, while Bahrain top Group E from Malaysia and Turkmenistan.
The qualifiers will join 13 nations who have already sealed their spots including defending champions Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Australia. China are also set to take part.
