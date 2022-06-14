Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place
>>Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 03:31 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 03:36 AM BdST
Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental qualifying playoff on Monday.
Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a kick from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.
They will play in Group D at the World Cup with holders France, Denmark and Tunisia. The finals run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.
