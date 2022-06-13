Switzerland's Seferovic scores in 1st minute to defeat Portugal
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 09:27 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 09:27 AM BdST
A first-minute strike by striker Haris Seferovic earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday as Murat Yakin's side grabbed their first win in this year's Nations League.
Seferovic put Switzerland ahead 57 seconds into the clash at Stade de Geneve with a close-range header after defender Silvan Widmer set him up with a precise cross inside the area.
Inaugural 2018-19 Nations League winners Portugal levelled through forward Rafael Leao in the 18th minute but his effort was disallowed for offside.
Portugal's efforts intensified following halftime but despite Bernardo Silva's powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute and Diogo Jota's superb header in the 78th they did not manage to get on the scoresheet.
Switzerland, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Spain last time out and lost their opening three matches, claimed their first victory in 2022 from six games played.
Fernando Santos' side, unbeaten so far in this year's competition, were without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro who did not travel with the rest of the squad.
Portugal dropped to second place in Group A2 on seven points while Spain, who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the other game, moved to the top with one point more. Switzerland remain bottom on three points.
- Norway secure 3-2 victory against Sweden
- Switzerland score in 1st minute to defeat Portugal
- Dominant Spain ease past Czech Republic
- Football will have 5 subs a game
- De Bruyne allowed to miss Belgium’s next game
- Saudi-backed golf tournament pays $120,000 - to the loser
- Germany struggle in 1-1 draw against Hungary
- England held by Italy in drab stalemate
- Norway's Haaland haunts Sweden again in 3-2 Nations League win
- Switzerland's Seferovic scores in 1st minute to defeat Portugal
- Dominant Spain ease past Czech Republic
- De Bruyne allowed to miss Belgium’s next Nations League game
- Football: Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
- Saudi-backed golf tournament pays $120,000 - to the loser
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Doctors to keep Khaleda Zia under observation for 72 hours in hospital
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers