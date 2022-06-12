Germany struggle in 1-1 against Hungary for fourth draw in a row
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2022 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 10:45 AM BdST
Germany came from a goal down and survived late pressure to rescue a 1-1 draw against hosts Hungary in their Nations League A Group 3 match on Saturday for their fourth consecutive draw.
The Germans, undefeated under coach Hansi Flick with eight wins and four draws, needed a ninth minute equaliser through Jonas Hofmann to earn a point.
Flick's team is in third place in the standings with three points. Hungary have four and Italy are top on five.
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v Germany - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - Jun 11, 2022 Hungary's Zsolt Nagy celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters
Looking to hit top form at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following their shock first round exit in 2018, their earliest in the tournament in 80 years, they next play Italy on June 14 while Hungary travel to England.
"We did not play fast enough up front. We just made too many mistakes and we have to be satisfied with the result," Flick said.
"We are in a development process. It was clear when we started this in September there might be setbacks.
UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v Germany - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - Jun 11, 2022 Germany's Jonas Hofmann celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters
The hosts took a surprise lead in the sixth minute when Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer punched a Roland Sallai header away but Zsolt Nagy drilled the rebound past the keeper and into the roof of the goal.
Germany's Hofmann, who had also scored in their 1-1 draw against England on Tuesday, levelled only three minutes later, latching onto a deep, pin-point cross from Nico Schlotterbeck to round the keeper and slot in.
Hofmann should have added another in the 70th when he again charged through but instead of finishing the move himself, he attempted to lay it off for Timo Werner before his assist was intercepted in front of goal.
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v Germany - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - June 11, 2022 Hungary players celebrate with their fans after the match Reuters
They were also vulnerable at the back with Neuer making a superb first-half save with his foot to deny Attila Fiola and Thilo Kehrer almost gifting a goal with a back pass late in the second.
Neuer was kept busy until the end, making several more saves to keep them in the game. Hungary had seven attempts on target compared with just one from the Germans.
- England held by Italy in drab stalemate
- Sahal's strike keeps India's Asian Cup hopes on track
- US judge dismisses Ronaldo rape lawsuit
- Real to sign Tchouameni on 6-year deal
- Late Mbappe strike salvages draw for France
- Ferreira fires 4 in US rout of Grenada
- Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG
- Salah win PFA Player of the Year awards
- Klaassen, Dumfries rescue point for wasteful Dutch against Poland
- Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
- Germany struggle in 1-1 against Hungary for fourth draw in a row
- England held by Italy in drab stalemate
- Sahal's late strike keeps India's Asian Cup hopes on track
- US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas
Most Read
- Parabat train fire: Rail service to Sylhet resumes after four hours
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
- MP Bahar is defiant after EC orders him to leave Cumilla before city polls
- 2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery: surgeon
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Ferry catches fire while crossing Padma River in Munshiganj