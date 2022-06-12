De Bruyne allowed to miss Belgium’s next Nations League game
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2022 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 07:03 PM BdST
Kevin De Bruyne is one of three Belgium players given permission to go off early on holiday after their 1-1 draw with Wales on Saturday, coach Roberto Martinez said.
De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier have all been allowed to skip the last of this month’s four Nations League A Group Four matches, which is away against Poland in Warsaw on Tuesday.
"De Bruyne has given enough, so has Carrasco," Martinez said. "Meunier played two games in quick succession after not playing for three months. We can't force anyone."
However, De Bruyne, who had been critical about having to play in the Nations League this month after a long season with Manchester City, said he would have been happy to continue.
"I have played three matches for almost 90 minutes. Physically I am okay and I would have liked to play the last game against Poland, but it is the decision of the coach,” he told reporters.
De Bruyne leaves after Belgium let slip a lead in Cardiff and allowed Wales to equalise in the 86th minute.
"It is a pity about the late equaliser," added De Bruyne. "We were in command at the beginning of the second half, but then we forgot to play football. But with all the changes in the team, it was not the worst performance."
"We lacked rhythm and all the players were fatigued, having already played many matches."
Martinez fumed about Wales' late goal, scored by Brennan Johnson and initially flagged offside but then awarded after a lengthy VAR check.
"A shocking decision," said the Belgian coach, adding that VAR wrongly reversed the linesman's decision.
“The lines don't seem to be parallel, the assistant was completely correct. We were robbed,” he told Belgium’s VTM television.
- Football will have 5 subs a game
- Saudi-backed golf tournament pays $120,000 - to the loser
- Germany struggle in 1-1 draw against Hungary
- England held by Italy in drab stalemate
- Netherlands secure 2-2 draw against Poland
- Wales hold Belgium to 1-1 draw in Nations League
- Sahal's strike keeps India's Asian Cup hopes on track
- US judge dismisses Ronaldo rape lawsuit
- Football: Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
- Saudi-backed golf tournament pays $120,000 - to the loser
- Klaassen, Dumfries rescue point for wasteful Dutch against Poland
- Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
- Germany struggle in 1-1 against Hungary for fourth draw in a row
- England held by Italy in drab stalemate
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- MP Bahar is defiant after EC orders him to leave Cumilla before city polls
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Parabat train fire: Rail service to Sylhet resumes after four hours
- Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery: surgeon
- Rural Electrification Board worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections in Bogura