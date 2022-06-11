Super sub Mbappe salvages draw for France against Austria
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2022 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 02:24 PM BdST
Kylian Mbappe struck a late equaliser to help holders France salvage a 1-1 away draw against Austria as they kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the final four of the Nations League on Friday.
Mbappe, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time to cancel out Andreas Weimann's first-half opener.
The world champions are bottom of Group 1 with two points from three games, four behind leaders Denmark, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Croatia.
Second-placed Austria and third-placed Croatia have four points each.
Mbappe had a great opportunity to give Les Bleus all three points with three minutes left, only for his attempt to rattle the crossbar.
"I'm disappointed that we didn't score more with all the chances we had," said France coach Didier Deschamps.
"Sometimes we score more goals with less opportunities but I'm not worried. I've had to do with minor injuries and fatigue."
After an initial 1-0 defeat against Denmark at home and a 1-1 draw in Croatia, Deschamps again reshuffled his team as he looked to rest some key players at the end of a long and demanding season.
He handed centre back Ibrahima Konate his first cap and wing back Boubacar Kamara his first start with Mbappe on the bench as Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema started up front.
In a lively start, Les Bleus came close in the 18th minute when Griezmann's free kick was deflected in the path of Benzema, whose header was superbly stopped by Patrick Pentz.
But Austria struck first, in the 37th minute, when Weimann tapped in from close range from Konrad Laimer's cross at the end of a sharp counter attack.
France had another good opportunity on the stroke of halftime, only for Benzema's curled shot to be parried away by the impeccable Pentz.
The keeper was at it again early in the second half to deny Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman as the visitors piled on the pressure.
In the 63rd, Deschamps replaced Griezmann with Mbappe, who threatened immediately.
Just as it seemed France had run out of energy and ideas, Mbappe collected a short pass from Christopher Nkunku before beating Pentz from inside the area with a clinical, brutal shot in the 83rd.
He came close to doubling the tally four minutes later when Pentz deflected his attempt onto the bar after a one-two with Benzema.
"That's not what we came for but we'll take that point and try to win on Monday," said Mbappe.
"I'm not 100% fit but I'll play if I have to. It's the last match before the holidays so we can push it a little bit."
France next face Croatia at home on Monday.
