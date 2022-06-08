Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2023
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 09:12 PM BdST
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid and will stay at the European champions at least until June 2023, the club announced on Wednesday.
The announcement was made not long after the 36-year-old won his fifth Champions League title in a decade with the LaLiga champions. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.
It is the second year in a row that Modric has signed a one-year extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June.
Modric has played 436 games in all competitions for Real, scoring 31 goals and providing 73 assists. He is the 20th player with the most appearances in the club's history, two behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Along with five Champions League titles, Modric has also won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups at Madrid.
- Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2023
- Southgate wants more from Grealish after impressive Germany cameo
- Trial of Blatter, Platini over corrupt football payments begins
- Spurs sign keeper Forster on free transfer from Southampton
- Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary
- Late deflected strike keeps Australian World Cup hopes alive
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Police file case of mismanagement, negligence against 8 BM Depot officials after inferno
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel