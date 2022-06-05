Wales desperate to qualify for first World Cup since 1958, says Bale
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2022 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 05:29 PM BdST
Captain Gareth Bale said Wales are desperate to qualify for their first World Cup finals appearance in 64 years when they take on Ukraine in Sunday's playoff match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales' only World Cup finals appearance was in Sweden in 1958, where they lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals.
"It's a big game. It's difficult to put it into whether it's 'the' big game. Obviously, we played in a semi-final of a European Championship" in 2016, Bale, who sat out Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat to Poland, told reporters on Saturday.
"It's a massive game. I think there's no hiding it. We've only played in one World Cup.
"So this is a stepping stone that all of us want to take to play on the biggest level. And yeah, we have a massive game tomorrow that we're desperate to win and to achieve our goal."
Most neutral viewers will likely be supporting Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of their country, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."
When asked how it felt to be taking on Ukraine in such circumstances, Bale said the most important thing was that Wales would be "the most popular team in the stadium."
"Everyone in the world feels for Ukraine," Bale said. "It is sport that unites everybody. We understand what it will do for Ukraine, but we want to get to the World Cup.
"That is not coming from a horrible place. It is coming from our country and hearts as we want to deliver for our own fans."
Football's global showpiece event in Qatar will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
- Arevalo, Rojer win men's doubles final at French Open
- Germany draw with Italy at Nations League
- Szoboszlai penalty earns Hungary win over England
- Swiatek clinches second French Open title
- Villa turn Olsen’s loan into permanent deal
- Konate earns first France call-up
- Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term
- Kane eyes Rooney’s England record
- Ukraine players gifted flag by soldiers ahead of Wales showdown
- Mane nets hat-trick as Senegal begin Cup of Nations defence
- Wales desperate to qualify for first World Cup since 1958, says Bale
- El Salvador's Arevalo first central American player to win Grand Slam title in Paris
- Germany draw with Italy to stretch unbeaten run under Flick
- Szoboszlai penalty earns Hungary first win over England in 60 years
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 41
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- 3 officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission die in road accident
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur
- At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion