Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 08:44 PM BdST
Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate was called up to France's senior squad for the first time on Saturday, with the 23-year-old replacing the injured Raphael Varane in their Nations League squad.
The French football federation said Varane had suffered muscular pain in his left high which would rule him out of their next three games.
France, who lost 2-1 to Denmark in Friday's Nations League Group A1 clash, face Croatia home and away and travel to Austria for their upcoming matches.
World champions France won the Nations League last year after beating Spain in the final.
