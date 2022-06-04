France's Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term: L'Equipe
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 08:36 PM BdST
France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended prison term for his role in the attempted blackmail of a former teammate over a sex tape, his lawyer told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.
Benzema, 34 has also been fined 75,000 euros ($84,170) and ordered to pay former France winger Mathieu Valbuena 80,000 euros to cover legal costs and 150,000 euros in damages together with his three other co-accused.
"My client is exhausted by this. This withdrawal confirms the sentencing decision and (his) apparent guilt. It is a legal truth," Benzema's lawyer Hugues Vigier told L'Equipe newspaper.
"But this is not the reality. Karim Benzema will always claim his innocence in this case and he never wanted to participate in a blackmail operation against Mathieu Valbuena."
Vigier also confirmed his client had dropped the appeal to Agence France Presse. Reuters could not immediately reach Vigier.
The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, had previously said Benzema would not be excluded from the national team were he to be convicted and given the suspended sentence prosecutors wanted.
Benzema, who has been in fine form this season, was part of Real Madrid's Champions League winning team last month, ending as the competition's top scorer. He scored his 37th goal in 95 appearances for France on Friday during Les Bleus 2-1 loss to Denmark.
He is favourite to win this season's Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world.
- Villa turn Olsen’s loan into permanent deal
- Konate earns first France call-up
- Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term
- Kane eyes Rooney’s England record
- Argentina striker Tevez retires
- Mane turns to Senegal for Liverpool decision
- Cornelius double gives Danes 2-1 win over France
- Austria sink Croatia in 3-0 Nations League win
- Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured
- Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal
- France's Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term: L'Equipe
- Mane says he will listen to Senegalese people on Liverpool decision
- Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney's England record
- Former Argentina, Man City striker Tevez confirms retirement
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate