Austria sink Croatia in 3-0 Nations League win
>>Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 09:47 AM BdST
Ralf Rangnick's tenure as Austria's new coach got off to a perfect start when they beat Croatia 3-0 in their opening game of the new Nations League campaign on Friday.
Goals from Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer helped Austria move to the top of the League A Group One after Denmark claimed an away 2-1 victory against France in the other game.
Austria took the lead against the run of play just before halftime when Arnautovic made a solo run past the defence and took a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner.
Substitute Gregoritsch doubled Austria's lead in the 54th minute on the counter attack with a fine first-touch strike, while Sabitzer made it 3-0 three minutes later.
Midfielder Ivan Perisic, young star defender Josko Gvardiol and defender Sime Vrsaljko were unavailable for coach Zlatko Dalic due to injuries as Croatia suffered their first defeat since the Euro 2020 finals last June.
Austria -- who missed out on World Cup qualification -- were without David Alaba, who did not travel with the squad after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid last week.
- Cornelius double gives Danes 2-1 win over France
- Austria sink Croatia in 3-0 Nations League win
- UEFA apologise to fans for trouble at CL final
- Zverev retires injured from semi against Nadal
- Real call for answers on CL final trouble
- Things must change at United under Ten Hag: Ronaldo
- Colombia appoint Lorenzo as coach
- Valencia part ways with Bordalas, Gattuso linked
- Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal
- UEFA apologise to fans for 'distressing events' at Champions League final
- Valencia part ways with coach Bordalas, Gattuso linked
- Colombia appoint Lorenzo national team coach
- Things must change at Man Utd under Ten Hag, says Ronaldo
- Real Madrid call for answers following Champions League final trouble
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Russia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
- Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases, no deaths