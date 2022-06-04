Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 08:43 PM BdST
Aston Villa have turned backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's loan move from AS Roma into a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Sweden international Olsen spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and made his debut in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the league season.
Villa have moved swiftly to secure signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign.
They have signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Olympique de Marseille, made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent and brought in defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.
