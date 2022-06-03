Kuchta leads Czechs to Nations League win over Switzerland
Published: 03 Jun 2022 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 09:38 AM BdST
An early Jan Kuchta strike and a second-half own goal gave the Czech Republic a 2-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday in an entertaining Nations League group match in which both sides created plenty of chances.
Kuchta opened the scoring in the 11th minute when the forward took advantage of a defensive mistake following a long throw-in to tap in his first international goal.
Noah Okafor levelled for the visitors just before the break after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and slammed a shot from close range that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar into the corner of the net.
Both teams attacked throughout the match and the home side missed two golden opportunities after the interval when Adam Hlozek fluffed a shot with only the keeper to beat and Vladimír Coufal smashed a long-range shot against the post.
The Czech efforts paid off in the 58th minute when Jakub Jankto sent in a cross that deflected off Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow into the net.
Switzerland pressed forward for an equaliser and forced Czech keeper Tomas Vaclík into a number of point-blank saves to secure victory for the Czechs.
