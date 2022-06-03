Haaland fires Norway to Nations League win over Serbia
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2022 09:31 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 09:31 AM BdST
Striker Erling Haaland's superb first-half volley gave Norway a surprising 1-0 win away to Serbia as they got their Nations League Group B4 campaign underway on Thursday, but they needed goalkeeping heroics from Orjan Nyland to secure the win.
The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute as Martin Odegaard sliced open the defence with a beautiful pass to Marcus Pedersen who crossed for Haaland to deftly volley home from close range with the only shot on target in the first half.
Serbia dominated possession and put the Norwegian defence under tremendous pressure in the second half, but Nyland pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his clean sheet intact and secure the three points for his team.
Serbia host Slovenia on Sunday, while Norway take on Scandinavian rivals and group leaders Sweden in Stockholm.
More stories
- Czechs secure Nations League win over Switzerland
- Norway win Nations League over Serbia
- Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
- Lukaku back in training for Belgium
- Grieving Deschamps to miss Denmark clash
- Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thump Korea
- Salah would trade personal awards to replay CL final
- Real sign Rudiger from Chelsea
Recent Stories
- Grieving Deschamps to miss France match against Denmark
- Lukaku back in training, Hazard could start for Belgium
- Salah would trade personal awards to replay Champions League final
- Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thump Korea
- Real Madrid sign defender Rudiger from Chelsea
- Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- British-Bangladeshi Nadia Samdani, an art patron, receives MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours
- Two passengers held with $230,000 at Dhaka airport
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Top court dismisses Nakano’s contempt of court petition against Imran for taking children out
- UN recognises Turkey rebranding itself as Türkiye
- Two killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations