Colombia appoint Lorenzo national team coach
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2022 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 07:21 PM BdST
Colombia appointed Argentine Nestor Lorenzo as their new national coach on Thursday following the team's failure to make this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.
Lorenzo was given a four-year contract and replaces Reinaldo Rueda, who was sacked in April after Colombia finished sixth in South America's 10-team qualifying group to miss out on a spot at the showpiece event.
Former Colombia captain Amaranto Perea will be Lorenzo's assistant.
"We welcome Nestor Lorenzo, hoping that he will reap many successes with our Colombian national team," Colombia's football federation said in a statement.
Lorenzo was coaching Peruvian club Melgar, the current leaders of Peru's top-flight league.
The 56-year-old has spent much of his coaching career as assistant to compatriot Jose Pekerman, including at three World Cups -- with Argentina in 2006 and Colombia in 2014 and 2018. He also worked with Pekerman at Mexican clubs Toluca and Tigres.
Colombia next face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on June 5.
- Ronaldo omission against Spain is 'tactical': Santos
- Czechs secure Nations League win over Switzerland
- Norway win Nations League over Serbia
- Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
- Lukaku back in training for Belgium
- Grieving Deschamps to miss Denmark clash
- Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thump Korea
- Salah would trade personal awards to replay CL final
- Ronaldo omission against Spain is 'tactical', says Santos
- Kuchta leads Czechs to Nations League win over Switzerland
- Haaland fires Norway to Nations League win over Serbia
- Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
- Grieving Deschamps to miss France match against Denmark
- Lukaku back in training, Hazard could start for Belgium
Most Read
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- UN recognises Turkey rebranding itself as Türkiye
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
- Two killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations
- FY23 budget: Former BIDS director general Murshid advises more focus on agriculture to cut inflation