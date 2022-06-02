Salah would trade personal awards to replay Champions League final
Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2022
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he would trade all the individual honours he won this season for a chance to replay last Saturday's 1-0 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.
The Egypt international won the Premier League's playmaker of the season award and shared the league's golden boot for the top scorer with Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.
He was also named men's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association and won the Professional Footballers Association's fans player of the year award.
"Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget," Salah said on Twitter on Thursday.
"I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end, we couldn't.
"It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."
Liverpool ended the season with two trophies, the League Cup and FA Cup, and finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League.
