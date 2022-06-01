Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid departure after nine years
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2022 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:29 PM BdST
Gareth Bale said on Wednesday that his time at Real Madrid was an "incredible experience" as he confirmed his departure from the LaLiga club after a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.
The 32-year-old, who signed for Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, was out of contract this summer.
"I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me," Bale, who scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Real, said in a social media post.
"I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit... to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League."
The Welshman will be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.
Despite his fine collection of titles - three LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League crowns - Bale's time at Real was marred by injuries.
He was also often a target of the Spanish media, who labelled him a "parasite" after missing Real's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in March, and he was jeered by some fans during a league game in April.
"To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," Bale added.
- Pogba to leave Man Utd in the summer
- Italy look to rebuild by winning 'Finalissima'
- Nadal beats Djokovic to reach French Open semi-finals
- Tottenham sign Perisic
- Benzema named Champions League Player of the Season
- Liverpool chairman demands French minister's apology
- Di Maria to retire from international football after WC
- Abramovich completes Chelsea sale
- Pogba to leave Manchester United in the summer
- Italy look to rebuild by winning 'Finalissima' as first step
- Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals
- Tottenham sign Croatia international Perisic
- Real Madrid's Benzema named Champions League Player of the Season
- Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments
Most Read
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- After 57 years, a passenger train connects India's Jalpaiguri to Bangladesh
- FY23 budget: Bangladesh plans to restrict imports, borrow more from banks
- Russian forces advance in factory city, US to send precision rockets to Ukraine
- Biman says it learnt a lesson from Tk 11bn loss over leased Egypt Air Boeing jets
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Ukraine’s Muslim Crimea battalion yearns for lost homeland