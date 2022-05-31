Real Madrid's Benzema named Champions League Player of the Season
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2022 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 07:45 PM BdST
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been named the Champions League Player of the Season after a stellar 2021-22 campaign where he finished as top scorer, UEFA said on Tuesday.
France international Benzema, 34, won the competition for the fifth time as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final, having netted 15 goals in 12 games including hat-tricks against Paris St Germain and Chelsea in the knockout stages.
Benzema's team mate Vinicius Junior, who scored the only goal in the final in Paris, was named the tournament's Young Player of the Season.
The duo were also named in the Team of the Season alongside Real midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who played a starring role in the showdown at Stade de France.
Runners-up Liverpool were represented by defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson as well as midfielder Fabinho.
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne completed the lineup.
Team of the season:
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Fabinho (Liverpool), Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
- Benzema named Champions League Player of the Season
- Liverpool chairman demands French minister's apology
- Di Maria to retire from international football after WC
- Abramovich completes Chelsea sale
- Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or: Messi
- Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over
- Marcelo, Isco confirms exits from Real
- Over 100 arrested around Stade de France: French minister
- Real Madrid's Benzema named Champions League Player of the Season
- Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments
- Di Maria to retire from international football after World Cup
- Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-Clearlake consortium
- Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Messi
- Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker