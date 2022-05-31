Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2022 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 11:59 AM BdST
Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club's handling of their supporters were responsible for the trouble that marred Saturday's Champions League final.
The match at the Stade de France, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the ground. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.
On Monday, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that the initial problems were caused by Liverpool fans without valid tickets and accused the club of letting their supporters "out in the wild".
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin added that there had been a "massive (ticket) fraud on an industrial scale".
Werner hit back late on Monday in a letter to Oudea-Castera, describing her comments as "irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful" to the fans affected.
"The UEFA Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in world sport, and instead it devolved into one of the worst security collapses in recent memory," Werner was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
"On behalf of all the fans who experienced this nightmare I demand an apology from you, and assurance that the French authorities and UEFA allow an independent and transparent investigation to proceed."
UEFA has commissioned an independent inquiry into the incident while Oudea-Castera said they would produce a report within 10 days.
In an interview to the Liverpool website, CEO Billy Hogan said they were also reviewing legal options available to them on behalf of their supporters.
- Abramovich completes Chelsea sale
- Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or: Messi
- Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over
- Marcelo, Isco confirms exits from Real
- Over 100 arrested around Stade de France: French minister
- Liverpool fans caused problems at Champions League final: French minister
- France hosts emergency meeting over CL final crowd trouble
- Ancelotti delivers for Real again
- Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments
- Di Maria to retire from international football after World Cup
- Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-Clearlake consortium
- Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Messi
- Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over
- Real Madrid's most decorated player Marcelo, midfielder Isco confirm exits
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada