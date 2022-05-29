Blame game in France after 'chaotic' Champions League final
Published: 29 May 2022 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 05:33 PM BdST
Chaotic scenes at the French national stadium before and during Saturday night's Champions League final were branded a national embarrassment, while French ministers blamed Liverpool fans for the trouble.
The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the Stade de France without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.
Television footage showed images of young men, who did not appear to be wearing the red Liverpool jerseys, jumping the gates of the stadium and running away. Other people outside, including children, were tear-gassed by riot police, a witness said.
Some riot police officers stormed into the stadium while others charged at people trying to knock down stadium gates.
European football's governing body UEFA blamed fake tickets for causing the issue and said it would review the events together with the French authorities and the French Football Federation, in a statement welcomed by the British ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings.
"We need to establish the facts," Rawlings tweeted, adding her "commiserations" to Liverpool after a "valiant performance" in their 1-0 defeat by Real.
France's Interior and Sports ministers squarely put the blame on "British" supporters.
"Thousands of British 'supporters', without any ticket or with fake ones have forced their way in and, at times, used violence again stadium staff," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, thanking French police.
"The attempts at intrusion and fraud by thousands of English supporters complicated the work of the stadium staff and police but will not tarnish this victory," Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted.
Some 68 people had been arrested by 1.20 local time on Sunday while there were 238 interventions by medics for people who were very lightly injured, Paris police said in a statement.
UEFA issued a statement late on Saturday saying: "In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles."
Liverpool Football Club also issued a statement, saying: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
The scenes at the stadium caused outrage in France, with politicians of all sides calling it a national disgrace.
"This a shame for France!", Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a hard-right former presidential candidate, said on Twitter.
Even some in French President Emmanuel Macron's camp lamented the events, which occurred two years before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.
"Scuffles at the Stade de France, brawls in bars, green spaces turned into trash... One observation: we are not ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Nathalie Loiseau, a European lawmaker in Macron's party said on Twitter.
