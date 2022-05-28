Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST
Chelsea said on Saturday that a final agreement had been struck to sell the Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.
The takeover is expected to be completed on Monday.
The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government this week for the sale to go ahead.
"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the club said in a statement.
"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The club will update further at that time."
Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
The sale also needed the green light from the Portugal government after Abramovich became a citizen of the country last year and is under European Union sanctions.
Chelsea had been operating under a special licence issued by the British government since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and it was set to expire on May 31.
The completion of the sale will allow Chelsea to renew transfer activity as well as permit players to sign new contracts, which was prohibited as part of the sanctions imposed.
Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and helped Chelsea become a dominant force in English football, leading them to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies during his reign.
- Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final: Klopp
- Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
- Abramovich gets green light to sell Chelsea
- Ligue 1 hits back at LaLiga's Mbappe 'smears'
- Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 loss to Real
- Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
- Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina
- Klopp named LMA, EPL Manager of the Year
- Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium
- Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, Klopp says
- Liverpool under pressure to beat Real in Champions League final
- Portugal gives sanctioned citizen Abramovich green light to sell Chelsea
- Ligue 1 hits back at LaLiga's 'disrespectful smears' after Mbappe stays
- Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai