Portugal gives sanctioned citizen Abramovich green light to sell Chelsea
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2022 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 10:35 AM BdST
Portugal has given its blessing to the sale of Chelsea by Russian-born billionaire Roman Abramovich, who became a Portuguese citizen last year and is under European Union sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has been sanctioned by the British government and the European Union over his links to Vladimir Putin. He has denied having close ties to the Russian President.
The British government on Wednesday authorised the sale to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, which had agreed terms to buy Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.35 billion).
The Portuguese government issued a humanitarian waiver requested by Abramovich allowing the sale, the foreign ministry said, adding that the decision had been agreed with the European Commission.
"The Portuguese authorisation stems from the guarantee given by the British authorities that the proceeds from the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes, not benefiting directly or indirectly the owner of the club, who is on the sanctions list of the European Union," it said.
The club, which had been operating under a government licence since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March, had earlier confirmed that the proceeds will be donated to charitable causes by Abramovich.
Earlier this month, Portugal blocked the sale of a 10 million euro ($10.4 million) luxury house over a "strong conviction" it belonged to Abramovich.
The billionaire was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalisation to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the Mediaeval Inquisition.
There is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia and the case sent shockwaves across Portugal, leading public prosecutors to launch an investigation and to the detention of a rabbi responsible for the certification that allowed Abramovich to obtain citizenship.
- Ligue 1 hits back at LaLiga's Mbappe 'smears'
- Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 loss to Real
- Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
- Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina
- Klopp named LMA, EPL Manager of the Year
- Salah to stay in Liverpool next season
- Thiago could be fit for Champions League final: Klopp
- Real moving on from Mbappe
- Ligue 1 hits back at LaLiga's 'disrespectful smears' after Mbappe stays
- Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
- Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire
- Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 final loss against Real Madrid
- Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina
- Thiago could be fit for Champions League final: Klopp
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Ten days ahead of Hajj, Bangladesh raises travel package prices by Tk 59,000
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police