Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 08:47 PM BdST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress.
Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals this season, would be avaliable for a free transfer at the end of next season if he doesn't sign a new contract extension.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, the Egyptian said it was not the right moment to deal with contract negotiations.
"I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again," he said.
"I'm staying next season for sure. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!" he said.
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said earlier this week that the club would like to keep Salah and his fellow striker Sadio Mane, who is also out of contract at the end of next season.
"I'd like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we've articulated our desire that they remain," said Werner.
- Real’s grit got them to CL final: Ancelotti
- Tears flow as Tsonga retires
- CL final ball to be auctioned
- BBC apologises for 'Man United are rubbish' headline on ticker
- Spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension: Mbappe
- I wanted to stay in France: Mbappe
- Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona
- Novak Djokovic again aims for his 21st slam
- Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
- Real Madrid moving on from Mbappe, players and coach say
- Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
- Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
- Champions League final ball to be auctioned for UN refugee body
- Real Madrid's grit got them to Champions League final, says Ancelotti
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east